Crosscutters get a new league deal with MLB, staying in Williamsport

If you're a fan of the Williamsport Crosscutters, you won't be hearing "YOU'RE OUT" anytime soon.
The minor league baseball team's contract with Major League Baseball was set to expire at the end of 2020.
The team was among the 42 minor league teams across the country that could have been eliminated.
But in an almost 11th-hour decision, Major League Baseball announced the Crosscutters will be staying in Williamsport under a newly formed League: called the MLB Draft League
"This is a new venture for Major League Baseball. They are heavily invested to want this to succeed and it's all part of their new branding of baseball overall,” said Sinicropi, the Vice President of Marketing and Relations for the Crosscutters.
Jason Fink, the president and CEO of the Williamsport Lycoming Chamber of Commerce says the decision to keep the Cutters in Billtown is essential to the community here, both to businesses in this area and to the people of Williamsport.
"Looking at it from the perspective of just not only the revenue aspect of it, the financial impact but also you know, it's form of entertainment that people enjoyed the experience,” said Fink.
The Crosscutters have been in Williamsport since 1926. People who live in Lycoming County say the team is not only a part of their history but a part of their community.
"You look at it, we’re the home and birthplace of Little League Baseball. This is just another step in that dream to play major league baseball,” said Fink.
"Everyone knows about the Crosscutters, they're local to Williamsport. I think when people think Williamsport, they think either Little League or Crosscutters, so it's a really big deal around here,” said Malachi Wienecke of Williamsport.
The Crosscutters have scheduled a Facebook Live event on December 8th at 7 pm, where fans can learn more about the new MLB Draft League from team officials.