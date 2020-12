The church will also host an outdoor Christmas Eve service on Thursday night.

WILLIAMSPORT, Pa. — Trinity Episcopal Church in Williamsport streamed their traditional Christmas Eve service on Thursday night.

For folks who don't want to be inside, the church will also host a COVID-19 friendly outdoor Christmas Eve service with social distancing and masking.

It will be held at 7:00 p.m. at the Nativity display on the grounds of the church at West Fourth Street.