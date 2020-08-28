Changes could be coming to park in Williamsport after employee attacked

Community upset over closing of basketball courts, but understand the need for more security.

WILLIAMSPORT, Pa. — The basketball courts at Flanigan Park in Williamsport remain locked up.

According to Firetree Place, the organization that runs the park, they will remain that way until further notice.



People who live around the park on Memorial Avenue, call those basketball courts vital to this community, especially the young people.

"That's sad because there are a lot of young people that's out here to practice because they're still in sports,” said Darnell Wallace. “And there's a few that makes it bad for the rest.”

Earlier this week, an attack on a man who provides security at Flanigan Park, was caught on video and posted to social media.

The video showed 76-year-old Richard Parker being confronted by a group of people as he locked up the basketball courts around eight Tuesday night.



Then, someone throws a basketball that hit Parker in the head.

He's okay but the video angered people in this neighborhood.

"The community needs to sit down with the parents and, you know what I mean, address the issue,” said Tony Bacon.

The basketball courts were donated by a community center called Firetree Place through the Alize Johnson Foundation.

Johnson is a native of Williamsport who plays for the Indiana Pacers in the NBA.

A spokesperson for Firetree Place says both groups have decided to keep the basketball courts locked until the people involved in the attack are identified.



That spokesperson for Firetree Place says his organization and the Alize Johnson Foundation have already begun discussing what safety changes should be made if and when the basketball courts reopen.

Samuel Strothers lives near Flanigan Park and suggests having someone from the community help with security.



"Someone that knows the kids. That way they can speak to the parents if there's a real problem,” said Strothers.

If you have information about Tuesday night's incident at Flanigan Park, you are asked to call the Alize Johnson Foundation or the Williamsport Police Department.

Alize Johnson Foundation:

(570) 666-3211

Williamsport Police Department: