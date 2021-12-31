CDC raises risk level for cruise travel

The CDC is asking travelers to avoid cruise travel because of high COVID-19 transmission.

LYCOMING COUNTY, Pa. — This week the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention increased the COVID-19 risk level for cruise lines. The agency is asking folks to avoid cruises regardless of vaccination status.

"People are waiting to see what happens with new cruise guidelines that are coming out and the new cruise cancellations but most travelers are optimistic at this stage," said Sara Richards, a travel agent at AAA North Penn in South Williamsport.

These new CDC recommendations are due to an increased number of Covid cases on cruise lines. AAA North Penn travel agency in South Williamsport says folks are still eager to book cruise ship travel in the new year.

"Most people are open-minded, they are ready to go everywhere if they can. If anything this anticipation of being able to be released back with more travelers being vaccinated, they just want to get back out there," said Richards.

Most people plan their summer trips during the winter according to AAA North Penn Travel. Travel agents expect 2022 to be a very busy year. The travel agency says more folks are starting to plan international trips.

"We have all of those people from 2021 bookings that now want to move their bookings over to 2022 and some still from 2020. So, I think 2022 is going to be a big year for travel," said Richards.

Travel agents say booking trips like cruises come with a bit of challenge because of COVID-19 guidelines. Because of these guidelines, travel agencies are getting more business.

"We are finding people that have never come into our office before because they just want to make sure they are booking with someone who can guide them and check on these guidelines and help with any changes they have," said Richards.