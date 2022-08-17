Work halted on bitcoin mine in Luzerne County

The company that owns the Susquehanna Steam Electric Station Nuclear Power Plant was building the mine next to its cooling towers.

BERWICK, Pa. — An update to an Action 16 Investigates story.

Work has been halted on the construction of a bitcoin mine on the property of the nuclear power plant near Berwick.

The company that owns the Susquehanna Steam Electric Station Nuclear Power Plant was building the mine next to its cooling towers.

The plant's owner hoped to start mining bitcoin by the end of the year.

But in a statement said today that the construction has been suspended due to "circumstances out of our control."

