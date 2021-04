The shooting happened just before 4 a.m. on Sunday.

WILKES-BARRE, Pa. — One person was taken to the hospital after an early morning shooting in Wilkes-Barre.

Police say the shooting happened just before 4 a.m. along South Sherman Street in the city.

Investigators say one person suffered non-life-threatening injuries.

Police believe it is an isolated incident with no threat to the public.