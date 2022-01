The shelter will be located at Calvary Bible Church along South River Street in the city.

WILKES-BARRE, Pa. — The city of Wilkes-Barre has opened a code blue emergency shelter as we prepare for another dangerous cold spell.

The shelter will be located at Calvary Bible Church along South River Street in the city.

Officials will light a blue light on Public Square when a code blue is activated.

A code blue will be initiated when the National Weather Service forecasts temperatures of 20 degrees or below.