Wilkes-Barre Christmas Parade returns

The parade will start at 3 p.m. and end at Public Square with a Tree lighting ceremony with Santa.

WILKES-BARRE, Pa. — The holiday spirit is thriving along Main Street and around Public Square all in preparation for this weekend's big event: The Annual City of Wilkes-Barre Christmas Parade and tree lighting ceremony.

"Because of COVID, It's been a long two years. We didn't have one last year. We just did the tree lighting ceremony and no parade. So I think it's good for the kiddos to come out and you know get to see Santa and get all the pomp and circumstance back," said Patty Hughes, Wilkes-Barre Events Coordinator.

"Santa made a commitment to us. He called Patty Hughes yesterday and said he will be there. He's putting off all the other things. He'll be here tomorrow and to the parade, so we're very happy Santa is going to join us, and we're going to have a hot chocolate with Santa on the Square," said Mayor George Brown, Wilkes-Barre.

Sisters Patricia and Gail Perrins tell Newswatch 16 they're looking forward to it.

"Nice to bring it to bring the Christmas spirit, the tree... and I love Christmas. And it's beautiful. All the decorations are nice. And Boscovs too. I'm going there and they are decorating it. I got the spirit," said Patricia Perrins, Wilkes-Barre.

"I love the tree here. C: Yeah. What do you think about the tree? Beautfiful. Beautiful. When they light it I can't wait," said Gail Perrins, Wilkes-Barre.

These ladies tell Newswatch 16 they believe COVID is still an issue, but feel safe attending an event outside and they think a little holiday cheer and a sense of normalcy will be good for everyone.

"Getting together with family and friends surrounded by our loved ones," said Gail.