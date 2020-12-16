Storm has stores closing early

Some people trying to get some last-minute items were busy running errands Wednesday morning. And for many, that included a stop at the grocery store.

PLAINS, Pa. — Weis Market announced that it would be closing most of its locations early on Wednesday. We stopped by right before the roads started to get bad, and found people stocking up and getting ready to be snowed in.

The last-minute run on essentials is a staple of every snowstorm. Things were no different at the Weis Markets store in Plains.

"Just stopped for a few things on the way home from work before I got snowed in," Sheila Dziak said. "I got milk the other day, but I got milk again, and of course, a lot of goodies."

The term "essentials" means something else for everyone.

"I got hot chocolate, whipped cream, maybe some oven pizza," said Kaliyah Brown.

"We heard they were closing early, so we came as quick as we could," Christine Ruggere said.

For William Smiley, getting snowed in means a healthy combination of work and play which is why he stopped at the store to grab what he needed for a seafood dinner.

'I got my shovel, my salt and everything, you know, ready to get busy. And we're going to chef up a good meal! We're stuck, we're stuck," he said.

Work and play sounds like the name of the game for tomorrow.

"School with the kids, and then after, hopefully, go out and play in the snow," Ruggere said.

Most Weis locations in our area closed at 5 p.m. and are scheduled to reopen at 10 a.m. Thursday.