Volunteers wanted for Wilkes-Barre coronavirus committee

The mayor of Wilkes-Barre is asking for help in creating a COVID-19 Financial Assistance Committee.

WILKES-BARRE, Pa. — As COVID-19 numbers continue to rise in Luzerne County, Wilkes-Barre Mayor George Brown says he understands the impact of the pandemic is harder on some than others.

"Naturally, when you think of people who are hurt most, you think of senior citizens on a fixed income. It might be Social Security or something else of that nature," explained Mayor Brown. "Immediately, you think of them in your mind, and you want to make sure that you try and provide as much help as you can for them, and then you have other families that were adversely affected by this, and they need the help also."

Mayor Brown hopes to find five volunteers who live in Wilkes-Barre to be part of a Citizens' COVID-19 Financial Assistance Committee.

"They'll work on trying to secure maybe some resources that will help these people," added Mayor Brown.

A major job of this committee will be to identify, locate, and oversee funding sources that could benefit senior citizens and underprivileged families in Wilkes-Barre.

"It could be multiple ways that we could help these people. As you said, educate, but also there might be a way we could collect some resources and do some type of voucher or something. Just something that's going to provide some help for them," said Mayor Brown.