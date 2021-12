Two women have taken their seats on the bench in Luzerne County.

WILKES-BARRE, Pa. — Two women have taken their seats on the bench in Luzerne County.

Former District Attorney Stefanie Salavantis and former State Representative Tarah Toohill were both sworn in as the county's two newest judges during a ceremony at the Luzerne County Courthouse today.

The women won the seats back in November.

Both judges were joined by family members and about 100 others for the ceremony in Wilkes-Barre.