Travelers have mixed reaction to mask mandate ending

Face masks are no longer required on trains, planes, and buses as the federal mask mandate for public transportation comes to an end.

AVOCA, Pa. — The Transportation Security Administration rolled back federal masking requirements at airports nationwide.

That includes the Wilkes-Barre/Scranton International Airport.

Michele Ebeling from Old Forge admits she wore her mask on the plane, but ditched it when she got off.

"In the airport in Dallas, a lot of people didn't have them on. On the airplane, it was a mix. Coming back from Chicago, we flew into Chicago there was a mix there too," said Ebeling.

"I would say that maybe five percent of the passengers had masks on. Everyone seemed relieved," said Gary Osborne, Sweden.

The change comes after a Florida federal judge ruled against the Biden Administration's federal mask mandate saying the CDC exceeded its authority.

It also comes a few days after the administration extended the mask mandate for transit systems into May amid growing concerns over the new COVID variant.

While some travelers wish they had the mask option this entire time, they understand why it was in place.

"I don't think the threat is here anymore. There was a threat but it's over," said Osborne.

Some agencies and operators can still make their own masking rules.

But big-name airline companies like United, American, and Delta all dropped mask requirements.

Joe Dubeck from Tennessee says onward and upward.

"We are at the end of it. I am hoping we put this behind us and learn to live with it because hey, it's not the end of the world," said Dubeck.

The CDC still recommends wearing a mask in public transit, and passengers can still choose to wear a mask.