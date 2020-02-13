Tony Luke's opens location inside Mohegan Sun Pocono

The popular cheesesteak franchise in Philadelphia is making its way into our area

PLAINS, Plains Township — It was six feet of cheesy, beefy goodness and a chef's knife that replaced a ribbon and giant pair of scissors at the opening celebration for Tony Luke's inside the Mohegan Sun Pocono Casino in Plains Township.

Tony Luke Jr. says he's proud to bring his famous Philly cheesesteak franchise to northeastern Pennsylvania.

"It's my name and I really tried to put my heart and soul into everything we've done, and then when I'm meeting the actual staff and the crew that's running the stand, they take such pride in doing it the correct way that it really eased my heart so much," Luke said.

These cheesesteaks aren't the only new symbols of the City of Brotherly Love inside the Casino. Aryanna Davis is an artist from Pittston, and she was asked to paint a homage to the city to accompany the new restaurant.

"It's very exciting," Davis said. "I'm actually the local art teacher at Pittston Area, so I think it's going to be really empowering for my students to see that I am doing the work of an artist as well as a teacher, so I'm really excited."

If you're a Philly transplant to our area and feeling a little homesick, folks at the casino say these new additions inside might make you feel a little more at home.