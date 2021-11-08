The Farmstand opens in the Back Mountain

A former bakery near Dallas is getting a fresh start with some new owners.

BACK MOUNTAIN, Pa. — It's a fresh start for this building on Main Road in Dallas Township. It's now home to The Farmstand, a journey that started not too long ago but came to fruition over the weekend with a ribbon cutting with owner Mary Dragon and her team.

"Mary just woke up one day," explained Brad Hontz, general manager of The Farmstand and Mary's finance. "Heard it was for sale, she grew up coming to this place, like a lot of people in the Back Mountain, and she said, 'You know something, let's put an offer and see what happens.' And it just took off from there."

This was formerly Dymonds Bakery and is now home to a new mercantile store, a café run by Mary's daughter Nikki, and more.

"I'm originally from Florida. I'm a chef. So I moved up here. I started working at The Barn, and I loved it," explained Nikki Stavrinos. "I stayed, and I got best chefs this year, and now we own a café. It's crazy."

While a lot of things are new, customers who were there before it switched hands might recognize some of the recipes in the bakery.

"My mom and I took over with Dymonds when they closed, and we had 'Dymonds by Kate' for the past five years, then Mary bought the building, and she brought me back again," explained baker Kate Evans.

"Lots of good reviews are coming out," added Hontz. "If I stand next door, people come out. They're just thanking us for bringing the bakers back that used to bake for Dymonds. OK, same recipes. We don't know the recipes, but they're thankful that this place just didn't go to the way of some other businesses and just get shut down."