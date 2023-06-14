Stories of discrimination heard in Hazleton

Pennsylvania's Social Justice and Civil Rights Agency made a stop in Luzerne County.

HAZLETON, Pa. — Sitting before the Pennsylvania Human Relations Commission, members of the Hazleton community told stories about how they felt discriminated against.

More than half of the city's population is Hispanic.

"Under our PA Human Relations Act, it is very explicit that people have the right to work, live and move freely in the Commonwealth without harm by bigotry and discrimination," Chad Dion Lassiter, Executive Director of the Human Relations Commission.

The commission spent the day at the Hazleton One Community Center on East Fourth Street.

Members heard stories of alleged discrimination in employment, housing, public accommodations, and education.

Many people came to advocate for students within the Hazleton Area School District.

"You're always looking for equity. You're always looking for kids having a fair shot at doing well and having the opportunity," said Frank Mariano, a former Hazleton Resident.

"Some of them come here with English as their second language. Many of them don't even speak English yet. So not only do they not have a voice, they don't speak the same voice we speak, so we want to be sure we are giving them the necessary tools," Francisco Torres-Aranda of Hazleton.

The Pennsylvania Human Rights Commission came to the city after hearing allegations about potential racial discrimination.

Complaints heard here will be reviewed by the state's legal team to determine if further action or investigation is needed.

"As a neutral party, we're not saying that discrimination has happened in this case, but we are here as a neutral party to take complaints," said Dion Lassiter.

"The best way to get that attention is to be sure they come from outside the area and say we are watching, we are here. We support you, and what do you need in order to improve," said Torres-Aranda.

For more information on the PHRC or to file a complaint, you can find information here.