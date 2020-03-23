Spreading cheer, not fear

Some folks have found some ways to bring joy to their communities in Luzerne County during this time of crisis.

LUZERNE COUNTY, Pa. — Brian Orbin is known as "the clown kid" to many in his neighborhood at Harveys Lake because almost daily, he's out riding his bike with a rainbow wig and boombox trying to spread good vibes.

Orbin says now more than ever, he's getting a lot of feedback for his daily ride.

"Shockingl,y it's all very positive," explained Orbin. "People are seeing how happy they are to see me riding around, especially during times of the coronavirus and social distancing, so I'm still glad like always I can bring a smile to people's faces."

Orbin says he started doing this a few years ago so the exercise, but now it has a stronger purpose.

"Not a lot of people have things that bring them joy, especially if they're stuck inside and they don't have much to do, but regardless of what's going on with social distancing, I can always go out and still bring joy to people's faces because bike riding doesn't spread the virus. It will still bring joy to people just like always," said Orbin.

Bridget Banik of Luzerne had a similar idea for her neighborhood, spreading joy through multi-colored Christmas lights.

"Actually, it took off more than I thought it would. We went out last night and there was over 60 houses lit up," said Banik.

The Luzerne Merchant Association followed suit and has lit the borough's iconic Christmas tree at the intersections of Union and Main Streets

"I really truly think that it has already brought some joy to the area. Yesterday I did see a lot of families outside decorating their houses. It was really cool. It was pretty cool," added Banik.

The mayor of Swoyersville has another bright-colored idea.

"Mayor Concert put out to put some bright ideas on the sidewalk to cheer some people up because people have been walking by constantly," said Swoyersville resident Lori Bell. "So we decided to take the chalk out and have a little fun."

In the messages, Lori Bell and her children thanked nurses, reminded passersby of their favorite activities, and sent uplifting messages.

"I do think it will bring the community together. We do have a strong community here lotta good people lotta good neighbors, we usually can count on each other," said Bell.