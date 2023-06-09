School bus crash blocking traffic in part of Luzerne County

LUZERNE COUNTY, Pa. — A crash involving a school bus has closed a road in Luzerne County.
State police say Route 115 near Bear Creek is closed in the area of Laurel Run Road after the crash around 8 a.m. Wednesday.
There is no word on injuries or what led to the wreck.
State police plan to hold a news conference at Geisinger Wyoming Valley in Plains Township at 11 a.m.
