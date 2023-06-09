x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »
Luzerne County

School bus crash blocking traffic in part of Luzerne County

Route 115 near Bear Creek is closed in the area of Laurel Run Road.

More Videos

LUZERNE COUNTY, Pa. — A crash involving a school bus has closed a road in  Luzerne County.

State police say Route 115 near Bear Creek is closed in the area of Laurel Run Road after the crash around 8 a.m. Wednesday.

There is no word on injuries or what led to the wreck.

State police plan to hold a news conference at Geisinger Wyoming Valley in Plains Township at 11 a.m.

Credit: WNEP

Developing story; check back for updates.

Check real-time conditions with the WNEP Traffic Tracker. 

PennDOT updates are available HERE. 

See news happening? Text our Newstip Hotline. 

Related Articles

luzer

Before You Leave, Check This Out