School bus crash blocking traffic in part of Luzerne County

LUZERNE COUNTY, Pa. — A crash involving a school bus has closed a road in Luzerne County.

State police say Route 115 near Bear Creek is closed in the area of Laurel Run Road after the crash around 8 a.m. Wednesday.

There is no word on injuries or what led to the wreck.

State police plan to hold a news conference at Geisinger Wyoming Valley in Plains Township at 11 a.m.

Developing story; check back for updates.

