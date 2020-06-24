Popular Scranton market opens new location in Luzerne County

Schiff's Marketplace has opened up on Rutter Avenue in Forty Fort.

FORTY FORT, Pa. — While some small businesses have been forced to close their doors during the pandemic, one business based in Lackawanna County has grown and opened a second location in Luzerne County.

Schiff's Marketplace has opened up on Rutter Avenue in Forty Fort where Maines Food Source used to be.

We used to live in Dunmore, so I used to go to Schiff's," said Barbara Velazquez. "I used to work up there also, so we used to go to Schiff's in Dickson City. I shopped at Maines once in a while, but very excited that they're here."

Schiff's announced last month that it would purchase the building from Maines Food Source and reopen as its own grocery and restaurant wholesaler.

"It's been great," said Mark Reese, Schiff's president. "The customer response has been terrific so far. We probably had about 50 customers here when we opened the doors this morning."

Reese says it wasn't as easy as hanging up a new sign on the storefront.

"Stocking up the store was a challenge, getting together with manufacturers and getting product to us."

This is a soft opening and, in the months, to come, there will be a lot of changes to the marketplace.

"Over-the-counter deli slicing, our salad cases and stuff like that that we couldn't get the cases at this time because of the pandemic with manufacturers closed."

This is Schiff's second location, the other is located in Scranton.

Customers are surprised expansion for Schiff's didn't happen sooner

"I'm surprised they haven't done this since back, oh, my gosh, I met my husband 20 years ago, so that's how long it's been but absolutely I am glad they're here," Velazquez said.