Police say kids were tossing rocks from the Willow Street Bridge in Wilkes-Barre Township.

WILKES-BARRE TOWNSHIP, Pa. — Police in Luzerne County say they have identified two juveniles who were throwing rocks off an Interstate 81 overpass.

Officers say the kids were tossing rocks from the Willow Street Bridge in Wilkes-Barre Township around 6 p.m.

At least one vehicle was damaged.

The juveniles will be charged.