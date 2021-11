The rig ended up nearly vertical and blocking St. John's Road near Drums, in Butler Township.

DRUMS, Pa. — A truck traveling on Interstate 81 in Luzerne County on Tuesday drove off an overpass, closing a road under the highway.

There is no word on injuries or what led to the wreck.

Traffic on I-81 is moving slowly near the crash.