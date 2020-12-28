Restaurants in Luzerne County hoping to cash in on New Year's

After tough pandemic restrictions, local restaurants are hoping for good business with the upcoming holiday.

Many restaurants in Northeastern and Central Pennsylvania are feeling the pinch of the pandemic.

This is typically the busy season for eateries, but with COVID-19 restrictions on indoor dining, many establishments are having to rethink their plans for New Year's Eve and New Year's Day.

American Grill in Exeter is usually closed on New Year's Day, but since take-out only brings in so much business, they've decided to keep their doors open for the holidays.

"We normally do a little bit of catering New Year's Eve, normally closed New Yea's Day, but this year we have to stay open, just in hopes we can generate some business, some potential catering with the football games because we are in such a tough position and we are trying to make as much money as possible," said Trista Cruz, owner of American Grill.