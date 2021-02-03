Help needed: Red Cross asking for volunteers

An organization that serves others is looking for some help itself. Newswatch 16's Sarah Buynovsky has more on the Red Cross's plea.

From disaster relief to blood drives and help at the scene of fires, the Red Cross’s work continues in northeastern Pennsylvania and beyond.

“We’ve still had to go out and respond and help with those families that are dealing with home fires. Even though the cases are rising, it’s still critical need right now," said Grace Palmer of Red Cross volunteer recruitment.

The problem is volunteers. COVID-19 has hit the Red Cross hard, leaving many afraid to help out in person, and so, the Red Cross is asking for as many volunteers as it can get right now.

“It’s definitely been a struggle. A lot of volunteers, they just for obvious reasons, they’re not comfortable, so they choose to stay home.”

Red Cross officials say they understand people are nervous right now, but they say there are things people can do to help while social distancing.

They especially need help with blood drives.

“Some counties we are a little more filled than others, but other counties like in Luzerne County right now we are in critical need right now for a blood ambassador helping to transport the blood where it needs to go," said Palmer.

Red Cross officials say there are things people can do to volunteer from home.