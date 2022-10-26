Recovery event promotes services, awareness

For those struggling with addiction and mental health issues in the area, organizers want folks to know that there is help.

WILKES-BARRE, Pa. — Tables and people spread out in a room at King's College in Wilkes-Barre played host to many services available for people who may be struggling with addiction or mental health disorders.

"What I've noticed throughout my time is that a lot of people don't know what resources are out there, and if they do, they're sometimes afraid to go or don't have proper transportation or anything like that to go," said Hollie Browning from News Roots Recovery Center.

Browning set up this event to show all the services available in one place and welcome folks in need with open arms.

"This event is all for stopping the stigma. And that is why we want to get everybody in one room together to really encourage and support people," added Browning.

"About 12 percent of people with substance use disorder are getting help right now," added Bill Bolan with the About Face program at King's College. "And that's a horrible, horrible fact of our society today. Part of it is because of the shame that people feel about this disease, and we want people to feel that they're welcome. They're part of a community that they can connect with other human beings because that's what they are. They're not junkies and not addicts. They're people with horrible situations that need assistance needs our support."

Bolan says it's also important for college students to be aware of services available, even if they aren't struggling right now.

"We think it's essential because, you know, we had 205 people die in Luzerne County last year from substance-use disorder," said Bolan. "And we know that the biggest demographic right now people with substance use disorder is about 25 to 34. We're in that slot right before that age group. We know that there are a lot of students right now, who are on the edge, you know, they don't know that. Long-term substance use disorder could be in their future. We want to do prevention education and, of course, get help for those who have a problem already."

If you want to learn more about the resources available, you can more information on the New Roots Recover Website by clicking here.