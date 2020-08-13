Recent college grads on hunt for jobs face new obstacles during pandemic

The job hunt is on, but one expert said the pandemic and uncertain economy have made things especially tough for college grads, including many in our area.

WILKES-BARRE, Pa. — In the past few months, millions, including many in northeastern Pennsylvania, have graduated from college.

The job hunt is on, but one expert said a pandemic and uncertain economy have made things especially tough.

Experts said things are very different today than they were just a few months ago.

The health crisis means many job interviews are no longer in person, and some jobs that used to be done in company buildings and offices are now done only from home.

Meredith Fineman is the author of the book "Brag Better." She says recent college grads need to market themselves online. If you have not already, consider buying a domain name, a website with your name; it could be a good marketing tool for you.

"It doesn't have to be you dancing across the screen, although it can be, that's fine. It doesn't have to be the prettiest thing you've ever seen. You just want to get all of that information across in a really easy cohesive way. You just want to make it really, really easy for someone to say yes to you," said Fineman.

Recent grads said when it comes to looking for a job, they have done everything virtually, and it has not always been easy.

"All of the interviews that I have had so far have been through Zoom or Facetime," said Kendyl Kalish of Hanover Township, a recent grad of Wilkes University. "It's kind of weird because I'm used to face-to-face interviews, so it's kind of awkward like meeting someone through Facetime for the first time,"

Experts say these recent grads have their work cut out for them, but this class, in particular, is a very savvy one.

"I do think though that these college graduates have been through so much throughout their lifetimes that I would give them the credit that they will figure out how to adapt," said Fineman.