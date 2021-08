Investigators say the thief followed the elderly woman and pilfered the purse out of a shopping cart as the victim was looking the other way.

WYOMING, Pa. — Take a good look at the woman in this surveillance picture.

She allegedly stole an 80-year-old woman's purse while at the Price Chopper in Wyoming.

Investigators say the thief followed the elderly woman and pilfered the purse out of a shopping cart as the victim was looking the other way.

The woman lost everything: Money, keys, and cell phone.