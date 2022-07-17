Police searching for escaped inmate in Luzerne County

WILKES-BARRE, Pa. — Police in Luzerne County are looking for an escaped inmate Sunday.
In a social media post, Wilkes-Barre Police say Robert Vargo, 25, escaped from Luzerne County Correctional Facility.
Police say Vargo has blond hair, blue eyes and a barcode tattoo on his neck.
Investigators are actively searching for Vargo and warn that you should not approach him. Police ask anyone with information about his whereabouts to call 911.
