Luzerne County

Police searching for escaped inmate in Luzerne County

Wilkes-Barre police are asking anyone with information to call 911.

WILKES-BARRE, Pa. — Police in Luzerne County are looking for an escaped inmate Sunday.

In a social media post, Wilkes-Barre Police say Robert Vargo, 25, escaped from Luzerne County Correctional Facility. 

Credit: WNEP
Police say Vargo has blond hair, blue eyes and a barcode tattoo on his neck.

Investigators are actively searching for Vargo and warn that you should not approach him. Police ask anyone with information about his whereabouts to call 911.

This is a developing story. Please check back for more information. 

!!Escape!! The below individual escaped from LCCF on 7/17/2022. Anyone with information regarding his location is asked to contact 911 immediately. Do not approach if seen.

Posted by Wilkes-Barre City Police Department on Sunday, July 17, 2022

