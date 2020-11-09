x
Luzerne County

Police say inmate attacked counselor at SCI Dallas

Officials say the woman was walking to the break room when attacked.
JACKSON TOWNSHIP, Pa. — Police say a female counselor at a state prison in Luzerne County needed hospitalization after she was assaulted by an inmate.

Troopers say the woman was walking to a break room inside SCI Dallas just before 11:00 AM Thursday when the inmate launched an unprovoked attack.

When a corrections officer finally intervened, the suspect was on top of the defenseless woman, repeatedly striking her in the face.

The woman's injuries, while serious, are not believed to be life-threatening.

An investigation into the attack is underway in Luzerne County.

 