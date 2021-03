Two people were taken to the hospital after a high-speed chase in Luzerne County.

LUZERNE COUNTY, Pa. — Police say the chase ended on Center Street in Newport Township.

Officers in Wilkes-Barre say they saw someone driving a stolen car downtown.

They tried to stop it, but the car sped off.

Cops chased the car from Wilkes-Barre through Hanover Township and Nanticoke before it smashed into a parked car on Center Street in Newport Township.

The driver was arrested.