Police Challenge Children to Read

White Haven Police Chief, Thomas Szoke, says throughout the Stay-at-Home order, officers will be taking turns reading & doing activities on Facebook.

WHITE HAVEN, Pa. — 12 year old Gabbie Heckman of New Columbia misses her fellow 6th graders while she's going to school online because of the coronavirus.

But when she saw this from the White Haven Police department on Facebook… it struck a 'happy' cord with her and her family.

"My mom was scrolling through Facebook and she saw that they were doing a little story time with one of my little brother's favorite stories," explained Gabbie.

White Haven Police Chief, Thomas Szoke says throughout the Stay at Home order he and his officers will be taking turns reading or doing other activities on Facebook.

"Everything we're doing now is to protect the most vulnerable during this virus, but what about the children out of the blue were taken out of school, taken away from their friends. We're just trying to make sure they have a little bit of knowing that people are outside and people are OK. We're gonna get through this and we're going to get better," explained Szoke.

But the officers are hoping for the same in return...

"and at the end of the video when we finished watching it they said to send back a video of you reading a book," says Gabbie.

Gabbie accepted the challenge and posted this video back.

"It was wonderful, We did have a couple other folks post, but Gabbie's was just wonderful it was great to see immediately the kid just jumped right on there," said Szoke.

Gabbie says sometimes being at home all day away from friends and teachers can bring her down.

"Like you are trapped, but like when people do stuff like that, like when you get to read a story it's like showing that you can spread kindness around the world and you don't have to stuck inside," said Gabbie.