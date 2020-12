The restaurant opened in February of 1998.

PITTSTON, Pa. — A note was posted at the front door of Perkins Family Restaurant and Bakery along Route 315 in Pittston Township.

The sign read the restaurant "has closed permanently".

The sign also directed customers to two of the chain's other locations in Wilkes-Barre Township and in Dickson City.

There was no mention on the sign why the restaurant had closed.