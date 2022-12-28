Burst pipe disrupts business in Luzerne County

LUZERNE COUNTY, Pa. — A building in Luzerne County will remain closed for the rest of the week.
The Luzerne County Veterans Affairs Office and Magistrate Judge David Barilla's Office are expected to stay closed for the last few days of the year thanks to a burst pipe in the Forty Fort building.
A 2-inch main water line froze and burst causing some minor water damage that wasn't discovered until Monday.
Crews are continuing to work and dry the building.
Everything is expected to be open as normal next week in Luzerne County.
