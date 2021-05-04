People grateful to get vaccines from Walmart

Walmart hosted another vaccine clinic at Hanover Area High School on Monday

HANOVER TOWNSHIP, Pa. — Pretty in purple, Diana Erickson left Hanover Area High School happy, as she and her husband were able to get their first dose of the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine from Walmart.

"I'm glad we're both had the shots. We have one more to go. So that's good news. Hey everybody should get them. It's a good thing," Erickson from Swoyersville.

She wasn't alone, many stood in line to get their shots too.

"We had an appointment. We were waiting to see when they were going to open up to get the vaccine. And as soon as we heard about this while we got him on the list. And so we're now here trying to do what we're supposed to do it," explained Judith Fisher of Glen Lyon.

While many of the people here had an appointment for the first dose of the COVID-19 vaccine staff here says there were extra doses available, so walk-ins were welcome too.

"Yeah, my dad just called me this morning I was still asleep he was like, they're taking people you don't need an appointment, they have extra doses, so I was like all right, I'll go up," said Peter Ferdinand of Conyngham.

While many people have their reasons for getting vaccinated, Diana Erickson's seems to hit the nail on the head

"Enjoy life, because we haven't had a good life, and I need to go shopping," she explained.

Walmart will be hosting another vaccine clinic, the same location, on Friday.