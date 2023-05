LUZERNE COUNTY, Pa. — Two PennDOT workers on the side of a highway were hurt after a crash Wednesday morning in Luzerne County .

The crash happened around 9:15 a.m. on Interstate 80 near the Route 309 Mountain Top/Hazleton exit (262).

According to troopers, a truck merging onto I-80 hit a car, and that car spun into a PennDOT vehicle setting up a sign board. Two PennDOT workers outside the truck were injured and taken to a hospital.