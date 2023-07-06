Outside work goes on despite smoke in Luzerne County

Newswatch 16's Emily Kress found some trying to work through the smoky scene at a cemetery and car wash.

WILKES-BARRE, Pa. — Despite a layer of thick smoke covering Luzerne County with an orange haze, the work continues in Hollenback Cemetery on North River Street.

"I've never experienced anything like this, I came outside, and I was like, what is going on? It's difficult, we are taking it slow. If you need a break, go sit down in the truck where it's not as smoky, but it is difficult working outside," said Kyleen McCance.

The landscapers worked their way around the cemetery doing as much as they could, wrapping up just before lunch.

"We have masks, so we were using them the best we could, but it's hard to breathe with these when you are trying to do activities outside, but we have water, and we are getting drinks as much as we could," McCance.

Staff at Cloud 10 Car Wash in Wyoming Borough are used to working outside, but they've never had a day like this.

"We have guys who have to get our towels, we have to empty garbage cans, we take care of customers at the kiosks, and then our guys working in the tunnel, so we are in and out of the building constantly during the day," said Assistant Manager Kirk Merchel.

Several workers masked up during their shifts.

Merchel says the smoke doesn't seem to be keeping customers away.

"It's business as usual, we have our customers coming in our employees, everything is business as usual," said Merchel.

