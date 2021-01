Crews from four fire companies were called to the blaze in Hazleton.

HAZLETON, Pa. — At least one person was hurt after flames broke out at a home in Luzerne County.

The fire sparked just before 2:30 a.m. at the home along the 500 block of Seybert Street.

The flames then spread to the home next door.

Fire crews from Hazleton, Hazle Township, West Hazleton, and Harwood were called in to help battle the flames.

The condition of the person hurt has not yet been released.