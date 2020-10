One man is dead, and two women are injured after a shooting early Monday morning in Wilkes-Barre.

WILKES-BARRE, Pa. — Police were called to West North Street in the city just after midnight Monday for reports of a shooting.

Police had the intersection shut down for hours to investigate.

Cops were seen going in and out of a white car with New Jersey plates.

There's no word on what lead to the gunfire here in Wilkes-Barre.

Police say this is not random, and there's no threat to the public.

Anyone with information on the shooting is asked to call Wilkes-Barre police.