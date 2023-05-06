Showcasing small businesses in Luzerne County

Small Business Week in Pennsylvania highlights the importance of local companies.

WILKES-BARRE, Pa. — Local and state officials toured businesses in our area to celebrate Small Business Week in Pennsylvania.

The visits highlight the importance of small businesses in the Commonwealth.

Department of Community and Economic Development (DCED) Acting Deputy Secretary Mandy Book toured Pour Coffee House in Wilkes-Barre on Tuesday morning.

"We always say about small businesses themselves—shopping local, eating local, drinking local—really keeps a lot in your local community. So, for every $100 that's spent in a local business such as this, $48 of that stays in your local community versus like $14 in a bigger chain-type of environment," Book said.

Other businesses on the tour included Nucleus Raw Foods, Barber Life Barbershop, and Istanbul Grill.

Small Business Week continues through May 6, 2023, as proclaimed by the governor.

