New proposal offering incentives to frontline workers in Pennsylvania

Gov. Josh Shapiro is looking to reward those heading into indispensable careers.

LUZERNE COUNTY, Pa. — Gov. Josh Shapiro is proposing a new way to entice the next wave of workers in education, health care, and public safety in the form of a tax break.

"Obviously, the governor would not have considered doing this had it not been for the fact that these are such important entities in for our communities," said D. F. Pace, the chief of police at Wyoming Area Regional Police Department in Luzerne County.

Chief Pace tells Newswatch 16 the department has 20 officers, and a handful more will soon join the force. He thinks this tax credit could be a much-needed recruitment boost.

"Public safety, public education, and health care professionals are such an important part of any society that any incentive that encourages qualified people to apply for these positions and get into these fields is going to be a help," said Chief Pace.

The proposal comes in response to the workforce crisis across the Keystone State. Gov. Shapiro says the incentive would offer up to $2,500 per year for three years.

Under the proposal, the tax credit will only apply to new certifications issued after January 2023.

Shapiro says the proposal will also include anyone in these fields who move to Pennsylvania with the proper certifications to hold these frontline careers — an added way to bring more workers into high-demand positions.

"Given the climate that we are currently in, this is something that is a never-ending battle with respect to searching out good talent and bringing them into our organization."

This tax break is part of Gov. Shapiro's budget proposal, which is expected to be unveiled to the state legislature next week.