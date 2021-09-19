Misericordia dedicates basketball court to former athletic director

DALLAS, Pa. — A basketball court at Misericordia University was dedicated on Sunday in honor of Dr. Michael Mould.
Mould was the school's athletic director for 14 years in the 90s and 2000s.
He helped expand the number of athletic programs at the school and was inducted into Misericordia's Athletics Hall of Fame in 2005.
"It’s just wonderful to be associated with the university, to be remembered like this, and Dr. Anderson, who was a prime mover in the development in this facility, has passed away, and I know he would be proud, and I’m just honored to have my name on a facility that bears his name," said Dr. Mould.
All together, Mould's career spanned four decades in local intercollegiate athletics.