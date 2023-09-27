Mental health crisis in Pennsylvania Schools

Educators and health professionals look to find how best to tackle mental health in the classroom

LUZERNE COUNTY, Pa. — Educators from school districts throughout our area met with health professionals at Wilkes University Wednesday night to discuss a problem, becoming more pressing…mental health in the classroom.

"People have felt challenged in terms of feelings safe and feeling secure and that can be a trigger for other lets say other mental health issues that could manifest in ourselves," said Dr. Todd Hastings, of Wilkes University.

Topics like bullying on social media and depression following the COVID-19 pandemic are just some of the things educators say they've seen directly impact students that in turn affects themselves.

"It is a much bigger issue in the last four or five years since I've been in the district," says Nicole Hummer a counselor for Hanover Area School District.

According to a study done by the CDC, In 2021, more than 4 out of 10 students felt persistently sad or hopeless. Nearly one-third experienced poor mental health.

Something Hummer sees in younger and younger students.

"Kindergarteners first graders that we assess with their mental health concerns and it is broad," says Hummer. "Our district has tried to come up with committees that have helped to support our students."

Both health professionals and school counselors hope forums like these continue to press the issue of improving mental health for both sides of the classroom.

"We got to take care of ourselves at the same time to be able to provide reasonable services in terms of education, but also nurturing environment for our students," says Hastings.