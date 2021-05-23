Man arrested for impersonating police officer

He faces a slew of charges after allegedly impersonating a police officer.

FORTY FORT, Pa. — A man is facing a slew of charges in Luzerne County after allegedly impersonating a police officer.

Police in Forty Fort say Adam Cottle, of Spring Brook Township, fled on Saturday afternoon when officers tried to stop him for driving an SUV that looked like an emergency vehicle.

The SUV was decked out with flashing lights, sirens, and the words "patrol" and "chief" alongside it.