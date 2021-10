After a week-long trial, Bruce Panattieri was found guilty.

LUZERNE COUNTY, Pa. — A man from Luzerne County was found guilty on Friday of sexual assault.

Police in West Pittston arrested Bruce Panattieri in 2019 after two girls came forward and said he would sneak into their rooms while they were sleeping and grope them.

Officers say after a week-long trial, a jury handed down a guilty verdict.

So far, there is no word yet on when Panattieri will be sentenced in Luzerne County.