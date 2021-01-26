Losing sleep over the stress of the pandemic

According to published reports, the sales for melatonin supplements increased by more than 40% in 2020, and experts say it is because people are losing sleep.

WILKES-BARRE, Pa. — At Amory Sleep Solutions in Wilkes-Barre, there are four bedrooms that were designed specifically to make you feel the most relaxed so the sleep study can begin.

"I've had many friends tell me, 'I can't sleep at night.' So I say 'why?' They say, 'I can't turn my brain off.' That's a fallacy. There's something causing that. With our data that we will get from that first night's test, we can help you," said Mike Amory.

"But oftentimes there's no clear-cut reason so that turning your mind off and being able to get to sleep is very easy to say but it can become immensely challenging to do," Dr. Michael Marino explained.

Dr. Michael Marino is the medical director for sleep medicine at Geisinger Medical Center near Danville. He says the number of patients reporting sleeping problems to their physicians over the last several months is notable.

"It's during periods of extreme stress where people who have underlying sleep problems will notice an emergence and will also see new sleep problems come about," Dr. Marino said.

Amory agrees that whether it is an underlying sleep problem, or a new one caused by the stress of the pandemic, getting a sleep study done is a good option to take care of yourself.