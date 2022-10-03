LCCC calls for peace during turbulent times

With the ongoing war in Ukraine, Luzerne County Community College's annual tradition took on extra meaning this year.

NANTICOKE, Pa. — Students, including Rose Daniels, got their hands dirty while creating a mural at Luzerne County Community College.

This was just one part of the Day of Peace event where students and staff used their handprints to create a collage that represents a united hope for peace.

“Honestly because as human beings, we have the power to make a huge change when we come together. So this day represents that inertia that we can build up by coming together,” explained Daniels.

Daniels believes that supporting Ukrainians right now should be a top priority.

Many other students on campus agree with her.

“It means a ton because even though we're in America and we're not in Europe with Ukraine, we are still helping," added student Brian Boston.

College president, Dr. Thomas Leary, is proud of his students for taking the initiative to learn about and support Ukrainian communities when they need it most.

“It makes it special because the community, the world community, is connected. It's not separate,” Dr. Leary said.

And he sees LCCC students in action; recreating that sense of community on campus and in the classroom.

“Knowing that this organization, this school is dedicated to strengthening unity out in the world and the community aligns with me," Daniels said.

Luzerne County Community College plans to hold more events such as this throughout the rest of the semester.