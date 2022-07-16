Hockey Tournament to Help Cancer Patients

Saturday was the 9th annual "Puck Cancer" event.

LUZERNE COUNTY, Pa. — In Luzerne County, a foot hockey tournament took place to help those with cancer Saturday.

The competition went down at the Quality Hill Playground on Hill Street in Nanticoke.

This was the ninth year for the Puck Cancer event.

Its goal is to provide financial assistance to cancer patients through the medical oncology associates prescription assistance fund.

So far, the tournament has raised more than 100 thousand dollars for area cancer patients.

"This has yet to be our biggest day. Food was out for a half hour and we already had to go get more food. We're out of parking. I was told I was just playing the cornhole tournament. We ran out of parking. So it's incredible. It's really awesome to see all this come together. It's literally a dream come true," said Co-Founder of Puck Cancer, Lauren Myers.