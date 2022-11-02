Heating oil companies warn of a long, cold winter

Local heating fuel companies are warning that it could be a cold winter for more than 1 million Pennsylvanians who depend on them to supply fuel to their homes.

Owners of local heating oil companies say the biggest challenge they are facing now is not supply but cost. Their credit limits are not high enough to handle the ups and downs in the oil market, making them unable to store what they need to supply customers. Customers, in turn, can't afford to pay for it.

It's not every day that you see competitors working together, but inside the Hazle Township Commons meeting room, the owners of several heating oil companies in Luzerne County and surrounding areas came together as they believe their businesses are in jeopardy.

"As all the fuel dealers know that are here today, you know, the price has such swings in a day. Prices can change 30, 35, 40 cents a gallon when we're buying it, and we're having a lot of problems, not only getting the product but when it comes to paying for it," said Bill Gallagher of Hazleton Standard Fuel.

"We can't afford to buy what they can't afford to pay for. That's what's happening every day right now. This isn't what if. It's now. And if it goes up another buck or two, freeze everything; everything stops. Nobody could afford to buy another gallon of diesel fuel," said Steve Passio of Button Oil and Propane.

"It bothers us to know that there's a storm coming where we're going to be out, that we're going to be literally sitting with our trucks idle, waiting to collect money to be able to collect that money to then go push it back to the suppliers to be able to go get it. What if it's cold?" said Ryan Robbins of Button Oil and Propane.

That possibility gives borough leaders safety concerns.

"My fire departments are going to be very busy this year. And it's going to be tragic because when people cannot get fuel oil, they're going to find creative ways to stay warm. And they're going to be busy, and God forbid, I hope everyone is safe," said Hazle Township Supervisor Jim Montone.

These businesses are asking people at home to call local legislators to support a relief package for home heating oil customers and allow for these companies to get access to credit facilities that will work with fossil fuel industries.

"We're a pariah, and the court, 'Can't give you guys any money,' but one million homes in Pennsylvania rely on heating oil," Robbins said. "This isn't a small problem. This is a big problem."

"If we, as a small voice, don't try to do something, a lot of the small oil companies —which in the Hazleton area, almost everyone is — probably won't make it to Christmas," said Gallagher.