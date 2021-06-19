Haircuts and health for children with autism

The event was to help clients practice haircuts, and visiting healthcare offices while in a controlled, safe environment.

FORTY FORT, Pa. — Ava Hildebrand had a lot of reasons to smile on Saturday afternoon in Forty Fort.

She got fresh new bangs and learned how to do something that might have been out of her comfort zone.

"This is Ava's first haircut, so we brought her here just because she does have some sensory issues, and we thought it would be good to come to an autism event for it," said Christina Hildebrand of Nanticoke.

Beyond Behavior, a treatment and education center for children with autism, hosted hairstylists, nurses, and dentists for a health and hygiene practice session.

"It's just getting them to practice being around the material, so the more that they practice with the actual tools and materials, the easier it will be for to generalize in the future in the actual setting," said Noelle Parker with Beyond Behavior Consulting.

Not only could the kids get free haircuts, but they also got the chance to run through typical visits to the doctor's office and the dentist.

For children on the autism spectrum, organizers say it's helpful to practice these things in a controlled, safe environment.

Alexandra Lemanowicz says it means a lot to her and 6-year-old Lucas.

"There's a lot of things that are taken away from a child on the spectrum. So having events like this, getting him outside in the nice weather, it's a really big help," said Lemanowicz.