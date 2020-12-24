x
Luzerne County

Police arrest Grinch, save Christmas

One police department in Luzerne County says the suspect from just north of Whoville, responsible for hundreds of Christmas-related thefts, is now in custody.
WILKES-BARRE, Pa. — Police in Wilkes-Barre say the person responsible for Christmas gift thefts all over the city is now in custody.

They posted the face of the accused thief on a holiday Facebook post. He was arrested just after midnight, with help from Santa Claus, on Public Square in Wilkes-Barre.

"I saw it," said Brenda Sokolowski. "I looked out the door, and I saw the Grinch running through the square. The police were chasing him. They caught him, and it was great because they saved Christmas."

"Took them a little bit, but they did their job. Good," said Joshua Stein.

"I think it's a shame," said Alma Petrowski. "His hearts three times bigger than it was; why are you arresting him now?"

Investigators say the Grinch is responsible for hundreds of gift and Christmas decoration thefts in the city of Wilkes-Barre.

The Grinch was arraigned in front of magistrate Thomas Malloy and was taken directly to the North Pole, without bail. A preliminary hearing for the Christmas menace has not been set.

