People and pets enjoyed the record-breaking warmth in Luzerne County

Furry friends Brandy and Pickles were out and about Frances Slocum State Park.

BACK MOUNTAIN, Pa. — Eight-year-old chocolate lab Brandy, and her smaller, younger friend Pickles were happy to see us, but not as happy as their caretaker who had a pleasant surprise on their daily walk.

"It feels like spring. It's wonderful or October nice and warm," said Brenda Woliniec of Plains Township.

Every day this crew visits Frances Slocum State Park in Kingston Township.

"Mainly because Brandy had surgery on her knees and we have to keep her exercise and it is a beautiful setting. Not busy, not busy at all. And everybody here we know everybody, all the dogs know each other. It's a nice place to come," explained Woliniec.

Folks walking their dogs at Frances Slocum State Park say even though they're enjoying the unseasonably warm weather right now in December, they'd be here no matter what.

They'd still be here in the snow.

"So long as they plow it will come on out because it's safe to walk here. You know you got flat surfaces you're not tripping on anything," said Woliniec.

Brenda says while she enjoys the benefits of some of this season's abnormal weather, sometimes it worries her.

"Well, it's all weird because you got all those tornadoes happening. It just doesn't happen. And now this and I'm just worried because I think the ticks are gonna start coming out again and I took off their protection. So yeah, so but it's how could you complain? So beautiful. You could get a suntan!" she laughed.

In December? Brandy thinks that's a good idea.