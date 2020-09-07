Flag thieves caught on camera

***** PRESS RELEASE ***** NATURE OF OFFENSE: Theft DATE: 07/08/2020 TIME: 2153hrs LOCATION: Hanover Area High School INCIDENT DETAILS: The Hanover Township Police Department is investigating a theft at the Hanover Area High School. 3 unknown males approached the flag pole in front of the school and removed the flag of the United States of America and the P.O.W./MIA flag. The 3 males took possession of the flags and fled the area toward the Korn Krest section of Hanover Township. Attached is a video of the theft. Anyone with information regarding the identities of these individuals is asked to contact the Hanover Township Police Department at 570-825-1254. HTPD 3716