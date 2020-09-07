Flag thieves caught on camera

The trio took flags from a high school in Luzerne County Wednesday night.
HANOVER TOWNSHIP, Pa. — Three people were caught on camera stealing flags from a high school in Luzerne County.
Video released by the Hanover Township Police Department shows three people taking an American flag and a POW/MIA flag from a flagpole at Hanover Area high School before 10 p.m. Wednesday.
Investigators said the trio took off toward the Korn Krest section of Hanover Township.
Anyone with information is asked to contact the Hanover Township Police department at 570-825-1254.
***** PRESS RELEASE *****
NATURE OF OFFENSE: Theft
DATE: 07/08/2020
TIME: 2153hrs
LOCATION: Hanover Area High School
INCIDENT DETAILS:
The Hanover Township Police Department is investigating a theft at the Hanover Area High School.
3 unknown males approached the flag pole in front of the school and removed the flag of the United States of America and the P.O.W./MIA flag. The 3 males took possession of the flags and fled the area toward the Korn Krest section of Hanover Township.
Attached is a video of the theft. Anyone with information regarding the identities of these individuals is asked to contact the Hanover Township Police Department at 570-825-1254.
